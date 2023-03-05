Police advises Slavko Matic to stay away from Hearts of Oak until further notice - Report

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

The Ghana Police Service has advised Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic to stay away from the team until further notice, according to Accra-based radio station Unique FM.

It is unknown if the Serbian football coach will be in the dugout when the Phobians take on sworn rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in their week 20 fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League. The game will also serve as the 2023 President's Cup.



Earlier on Friday morning, angry fans of the Ghanaian giants prevented the 46-year-old from taking charge of training at their Pobiman base when he was arriving with his players.



This followed warnings from supporters' leaders a day earlier when the team lost 1-0 to city rivals Accra Great Olympics on Wednesday in week 19 of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak's season has been inconsistent, with the club unable to put together any winning streaks and currently sitting sixth on the league log with 28 points.



Slavko Matic was appointed head coach of the Phobians barely five months ago following Samuel Boadu's sacking.



