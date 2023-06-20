1
Police arrest coach who beat up female referee in Tamale

Napari Suheru Napari Suheru had gone into hiding after assaulting a female referee

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A football coach named Napari Suheru has been arrested by the police for attacking a female referee during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 17, 2023.

Following the attack, the injured referee was promptly taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Currently in police custody, the suspect will face justice after being put before the court.

In the ongoing investigation by the police, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has held discussions with Mr. Kurt Okraku, the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, regarding the incident.

Dr. Dampare urged them to notify the police in advance of all football matches in the lower leagues, similar to the practice for the premier league. This will enable the police to implement adequate measures to ensure security, law, and order during these matches.

