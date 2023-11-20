Police arrest one suspect in connection with attack on coach Maxwell Konadu

Seidu Musah alias Gaswan

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Seidu Musah alias Gaswan as one of the suspects in connection with the attack on Nsoatreman FC Coach, Maxwell Konadu.

The police in a statement said, "Suspect Seidu Musah is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation while efforts are still ongoing to get the other suspect arrested to face justice, and we will surely get him."



Coach Maxwell Konadu was attacked by fans of Boafoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, November 19, 2023.



According to the official Nsoatreman handle on X, the manager was beaten for earning a point in the away fixture.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the disappointed home fans invaded the pitch after full-time and manhandled the former Asante Kotoko coach.



Maxwell Konadu went unconscious as a result and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

According to club spokesperson Gyempeh Joel, the manager regained consciousness later in the night and went unconscious again.



"He got to the hospital unconscious and back conscious in two hours time, but unfortunately went back around 10 PM, and still yet to be back active. Still in the hospital," he posted on X.



Konadu set up a defensive approach, which paid dividends as he earned a point to send his team to second place.



Meanwhile, the stalemate means Bofoakwa, who had a strong start to the season and led the table at some point, has slipped to 16th on the log.



Bofoakwa Tano secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League at the end of last 16 following a 16-year absence.

POLICE UPDATE ON THE ATTACK ON FOOTBALL COACH IN SUNYANI



