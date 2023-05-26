Police arrest player who assaulted referee in Division Two League

The Berekum Divisional Police Command have arrested Joseph Adjei Oteng, the player who assaulted an Assistant Referee during a Regional Division Two League match between Domfete Galaxy FC and Fetentaa Gye Nyame FC played on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Patrick Adjei Sarpong, who was the Assistant Referee II in the match, was attacked by Oteng right after the final whistle in the match which ended 1-0 in favour of Gye Nyame FC.



According to the match report and other sources available to the Ghana Football Association, the player rushed to the referee right after the final whistle without any provocation and struck him multiple times with a pair of football boots.



The incident left the Assistant referee with deep wounds and blood from his injured face staining his shirt. The referee had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.



The GFA and the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association have intended to sanction the player while the Berekum Divisional Police Command are have intended to press criminal sanctions on the player.

Joseph Adjei Oteng is currently in police custody and will be processed for court in the coming days.



JNA/OGB