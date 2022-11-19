0
Police make security arrangement for World Cup

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 17 At 11.05.38 PM.jpeg File photo

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The police are making special security arrangements ahead of the World Cup

In a statement, the police said adequate additional security measures have been put in place to maintain security, law and order in the country during the event and beyond.

Below is the full statement:

POLICE NATIONWIDE SECURITY ARRANGEMENT FOR QATAR 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

The world’s greatest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, is here once again.The Police Administration recognises that football is arguably the heartbeat of the nation. We acknowledge that the euphoria that engulfs the nation during the World Cup tournament, especially when the Black Stars are participating, comes with attendant security implications.

As the 2022 tournament kickstarts on Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Police would like to assure the public that adequate additional security measures have been put in place to maintain security, law and order in the country during the event and beyond.

In addition to the general security measures in place, members of the public who intend to organise public viewing of the tournaments at specially designated places, are advised to contact Police Regional, Divisional and District Commands for further security directives or call 0277585542 for support.

This is a temporary number dedicated for the World Cup and related matters only.While the Police are working to ensure the nation enjoys a peaceful and incident-free tournament, we wish to also urge the public to be security conscious so that in their excitement and jubilation, they do not fall victim to crime and do not infringe on the rights and freedoms of others.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish the Black Stars a successful tournament in Qatar as the nation rallies behind them to bring the Cup to home.

Source: atinkaonline.com
