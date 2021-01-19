Police officers who took a photo with Kotoko player must be severely punished - Takyi Arhin

Some police officers took a photo with Kotoko's Fabio Gama after their WAFA game

Football administrator, Takyi Arhin has called for the punishment of the police personnel who disregarded the COVID-19 safety protocols to take a photo with Kotoko’s Brazilian star Fabio Gama.

A viral photo from Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s 1-1 drawn game with West African Football Academy (WAFA) shows that some officers who had been deployed to maintain security and ensure adherence to the Covid-19 protocols at the venue were blatantly disregarding the protocols.



The officers, numbering about five, while taking a photo with Kotoko’s Brazilian star Fabio Gama disregarded the safety measures.



Of the five, one was without a nose mask, two had their nose masks lowered to the chin and the other two had their masks properly on.



Reacting to this, Takyi Arhin said he became furious to see the officers to do that.

In his view, the act by the police was an unprofessional and clear disregard for the safety protocols.



He said: “we need to condemn that act. The police officers who did that must be searched and punished. What they did was so partisan and political. We must search for them and punish them.”



He said this will not happen in Europe and the act must be condemned stressing that, the police officers should be searched and punished.