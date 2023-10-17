Police shoot dead Tunisian gunman who killed two fans during Belgium-Sweden game

Shooting in Brussels

Belgium Interior Minister, Annelies Verlinden, has confirmed that a suspected Tunisian extremist who is alleged to have killed two football fans in Brussels has been shot dead by the Police.

The gunman is accused of killing two Swedish fans on Monday, October 16, 2023, during Belgium's Euro qualifying game against Sweden.



The gunman was reported to have been shot at a cafe by the police after a manhunt.



Annelies Verlinden confirmed the news to broadcaster VRT, stating “We have the good news that we found the individual.”



While addressing the incident in a press conference, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described the deed as 'extreme brutality'.



“Last night, three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack,”



“Their lives were cut short in full flight, cut down by extreme brutality.”

The gunman following the alleged shooting took to social media to post a video, labelling himself as a 'fighter for Allah'.



“Allahu Akbar. My name is Abdesalem Al Guilani and I am a fighter for Allah. I am from the Islamic State. We love who loves us and we hate who hates us. We live for our religion and we die for our religion. Alhamdulah. Your brother took revenge in the name of Muslims. I have killed three Swedes so far Al hamdoulelah. Three Swedish, yes. Those to whom I have done something wrong, may they forgive me. And I forgive everyone. Salam Aleykoum.”



The Belgium-Sweden game was abandoned at halftime after the players refused to come out from the dressing room after learning what had happened.



At the moment, UEFA is yet to confirm a date for the second half of the match to be played.





