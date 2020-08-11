0
Sports News Tue, 11 Aug 2020

Polish giants Wisla Krakow sign Ghanaian attacker Yaw Yeboah

Yaw Yeboah Yaw Yeboah has joined the 13-time Polish champions

Ghanaian international, Yaw Yeboah has sealed his transfer to Polish giants Wisla Krakow ahead of the next football season.

The Ghana U-23 star spent the 2019/2020 football season with Spanish club Celta Vigo where he played for the B team.

After impressing with 5 goals after making 20 appearances, Yaw Yeboah’s services have been secured by Wisla Krakow for next season.

“23-year-old Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is another player who joined the team of the 13-time Polish champion. The contract binding the rider with the White Star will be in force for three years”, a statement on the official website of the Polish club has said this evening.

Yaw Yeboah has joined Wisla Krakow from CD Numancia with a lot of prospects and will be expected to play a key role for his new team when the 2020/2021 season commences.

The attacker previously played for clubs including Manchester City, Real Oviedo, as well as FC Twente.

Source: footballghana.com

