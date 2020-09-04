Sports News

Poor officiating, lack of respect, corruption made me abandon coaching - Prof. Mintah

Professor J.K Mintah

Sports Psychologist and Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Professor J.K Mintah has disclosed he has taken a step back from football management due to the corruption, lack of good officiating and

The learned psychologist told Rainbow Sports Isaac Werlanyo Wallace that when he decided to get into coaching he was warned of the back door dealings and unprofessional conduct of match officials.



Professor Mintah, who was once the head coach of the Black Stars B and the assistant to Maxwell Konadu at the main Black Stars in 2014, underscored the need for stakeholders to find ways to address the challenges so the games played would be done professionally.

The University lecturer added that ”several factors forced me out. The respect is not there; when you are doing the right thing, the recognition is not there. Those are some of the issues that made me leave. Those times, officiating was very poor. You prepare your team very well and then you are just booted out by seconds. If all those things change and we put in measures to address them, people will see me back. I can’t wait to come back,” he added.

