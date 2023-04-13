0
Menu
Sports

Poor state of Dawu pitch not intentional - Karim Zito

Dawu Park 610x359.jpeg There have been some complaints about the poor state of the field

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC tactician, Karim Zito says the substandard nature of the pitch at the Theater of Dreams is not deliberate and cannot be blamed on them.

There have been some complaints about the poor state of the field, but Zito thinks it is unfair to assume they are doing nothing about it to put it in good shape.

According to him the lack of rains and the shoddy job by the groundsmen have accounted for this.

He said: "We have people we pay to look after the field. Sometimes we fight them. I do fight them myself sometimes because the grass is not well trimmed so the ball doesn't bounce well on the pitch because we also don't train there. So it is not deliberate that the pitch is in poor state. Why do we do that? What is the importance of that? And what do we gain from that? Apart from that there are no rains there now."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false