Pops Mensah-Bonsu's Seed Academy Ghana hosts two-day elite basketball camp

Participants of the Elite Camp

Former NBA player Pops Mensah-Bonsu, in collaboration with the Basketball for Africa League (BAL), hosted a transformative two-day Elite Camp at the University of Ghana Basketball courts.

The Seed Academy Ghana’s Elite 50 Camp brought together fifty talented under-18 boys from Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo, fostering skill development, mentorship, and teamwork.



The event, held on December 27 and 28, showcased not only the athletic prowess of the young players but also the potential leadership qualities for positive change within their communities.



Players from Ivory Coast and Togo, alongside their Ghanaian counterparts, participated in this remarkable gathering aimed at elevating the sport and its impact on society.



The #BAL4HER U23 ID Camp for young women also unfolded with 25 girls from Ghana, Togo, and Ivory Coast actively engaging in the program. Guided by BAL Ambassador Pops Mensah-Bonsu, the camp provided a platform for aspiring female athletes to showcase their skills, determination, and leadership potential.



The two-day session extended beyond the basketball court, as 45 coaches participated in a leadership coaching clinic. Mensah-Bonsu emphasized the importance of instilling values beyond the game, focusing on developing qualities such as leadership, competitiveness, and confidence in both players and coaches.



One notable challenge addressed during the event was the language and cultural barrier among participants. Despite diverse linguistic backgrounds and cultural nuances, the universal language of basketball emerged as a unifying force, allowing players to communicate and understand each other on and off the court.

A highlight of the camp was a pitch competition, where aspiring basketball players presented innovative solutions to issues in their communities. Pops Mensah-Bonsu commended the players for their ability to articulate their thoughts in different languages, showcasing not only their basketball skills but also their intellectual and problem-solving capabilities.



Reflecting on the broader impact of the Seed Academy Ghana’s Elite 50 Camp, Mensah-Bonsu stressed that basketball is more than just a sport; it is a tool for personal development.







He said, “Basketball is bigger than just a sport. And so it's a tool that's gonna allow these kids, to unearth the leadership qualities to boost competitiveness, and also confidence, especially in the young girls. Seeing how young ladies, you know, did their pitches and, their presentations was powerful. Once we gave them a little foundation, gave them a little confidence to that they could do this, that's all they needed.”



“The Ball4Her project was under 23 identification, camp for BAL. They can ultimately have a women's league, which is amazing. So they're going around respective countries to look at identified talent, to start putting these teams together. And obviously, when they spoke about coming to Ghana, we had to make sure we kept a platform for the young ladies also,” Pops Mensah-Bonsu added.