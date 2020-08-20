Sports News

Popular Hearts of Oak fan Shamo Quaye dead

The late Shamo Quaye

He will sweep you off your feet with his sheer sense humour as he interlaced his comments with some self-coined adages and proverbs.

His unbridled hatred for fierce rivals Asante Kotoko was legendary in the face of Hearts of Oak fans.



Such was the flavour he added to Sports Show in Kumasi that Shamo Quaye was a regular guest on almost all popular Sports programmes in the Garden City.



He is no more as he met his untimely death this evening when he was run over by a speeding vehicle when on his way to a 'DSTV' viewing center for the Champions League semi-final game between Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon.

When he was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Hearts of Oak and opposing football fans will miss the eloquent, humour filled Shamo Quaye as the enthusiasm he generates on radio in Kumasi before Hearts vs Kotoko games will never be the same.

