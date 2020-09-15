0
Portuguese club USC Paredes announces the signing of Caleb Gomina

Ghanaian winger, Caleb Salifu Gomina has joined Portuguese lower-tier side Uniao Sport Clube Paredes, the club has announced.

The 23-year-old joins the second division outfit from Moreirense on a free transfer.

"USC Paredes announces the signing of athlete Caleb Gomina. The 23-year-old Ghanaian winger arrives from Valadares Gaia on loan from Moreirense with spells at Gondomar, AD Olivereinse and AD Sanjoanense," the club wrote on Twitter.

Gomina joined Moreirense from Ghanaian club SC Accra in 2014, but spent most of his time on loan.

He played for the Vila Real, Felgueiras, Oliveirense, Sanjoanense, Gondomar, and recently Valaderes Gaia.

