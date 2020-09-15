Portuguese club USC Paredes announces the signing of Caleb Gomina

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian winger, Caleb Salifu Gomina has joined Portuguese lower-tier side Uniao Sport Clube Paredes, the club has announced.
The 23-year-old joins the second division outfit from Moreirense on a free transfer.
"USC Paredes announces the signing of athlete Caleb Gomina. The 23-year-old Ghanaian winger arrives from Valadares Gaia on loan from Moreirense with spells at Gondomar, AD Olivereinse and AD Sanjoanense," the club wrote on Twitter.
Gomina joined Moreirense from Ghanaian club SC Accra in 2014, but spent most of his time on loan.
He played for the Vila Real, Felgueiras, Oliveirense, Sanjoanense, Gondomar, and recently Valaderes Gaia.
Futebol ?— USC Paredes (@uscparedess) July 24, 2020
Plantel 2020/2021?????
Contratação ?????
USC Paredes anuncia a contratação do atleta Caleb Gomina. O extremo ganês de 23 anos chega do Valadares Gaia emprestado do Moreirense tendo passagens pelo Gondomar, AD Olivereinse e AD Sanjoanense. pic.twitter.com/dcr3suFwBA
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghanaian youngster Yabani Emmanuel Adjasefio joins Club Deportivo Ebro
- Tariq Lamptey shines in Brighton's defeat to Chelsea
- Newcastle manager Steve Bruce tells Christian Atsu to find a new club
- Raphael Dwamena scores debut goal for Vejle Boldklub in Danish Super Liga opener
- Gary Neville sings praises for Tariq Lamptey after Brighton loss to Chelsea
- Read all related articles