Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes complete signing of Ghana defender Gideon Mensah

Defender, Gideon Mensah

Portuguese top-flight side Vitória Guimarães have completed the signing of Ghana defender Gideon Mensah on a season long loan.

Mensah is joining Guimarães until the end of the 2020/2021 season from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.



The Black Stars left back had a scintillating campaign last term when playing for SV Zulte Waregem on loan in the Belgian top-flight.



The 22-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for Waregem having provided three assists in the process.



Mensah was initially linked moves to FC Porto, RSC Anderlecht, KRC Genk and a host of others.

The WAFA Academy graduate has two caps for the Black Stars after making his debut in October 2019 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against South Africa in Cape Coast.



Now, Mensah heads to Guimaraes, where he will compete with Jonas Carls for the place to the left of the defense.



The player was officially unveiled on Monday and he will proceed to join squad in their pre-season taking place in Quiaios.

