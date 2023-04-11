0
Position placement is an education - Coach Opeele backs Stephen Appiah

Coach Opeele Former Asante Kotoko manager, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng, backed Stephen Appiah's comment that football is run by footballers.

Appiah expressed concern about ex-players being excluded from football administration, which elicited a defensive reaction from some Ghana Football Association officials.

Opeele, in reaction to the issue, has sided with former Juventus player, citing that former Black Stars defender Samuel Osie Kuffour has the only regular name in administration appointments.

"Stephen Appiah said nothing wrong. He disrespected no one. Apart from Sammy Kuffour who was on Black Stars management committee, all other national team's management committees should have legends on board," he tweeted.

He further argued that offering the former footballers position is also a way of educating them.

"Education alone is not football. Position Placement is also an Education. It can be corrected for the good of the game."

Stephen Appiah, in his trending interview with Sompa Radio, claimed footballers run the football, adding that it is about insight and not grammar.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian."

Stephe Appiah was offered two positions with the Black Stars: team manager and management committee member, but he declined both.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
