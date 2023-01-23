0
Powerlifters, bodybuilders to do battle at 2023 Powerlifting Competition

Van Powerlifting 2023 The event is scheduled for March 3

Fans of bodybuilding and powerlifting in the country will enjoy their first major treat of the year as the best bodybuilders in the country are expected to do battle at the 2023 edition of the Powerlifting Competition.

Organized by the Van Calebs Empire, the competition which is scheduled for March 3, 2023 will draw the crème-de-la-crème of bodybuilders in the country to compete for honors and cash prizes.

The competitors will battle in the areas of squat, bench press, and deadlifting with seasonal umpires and officials overseeing the event.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Van Calebs who is the Chief Executive Officer of Van Calebs noted that preparations are already in place to deliver a spectacular tournament.

Van Calebs expressed that 2023 will be a great year for bodybuilding and that the upcoming event is the first of a series of competitions aimed at growing the sport in the country.

He disclosed that there will be an entertainment component of the event with some Ghanaian artistes and movie stars making appearances at the event.

“In 2023 we want to send bodybuilding to the next level. I believe that the sport has a great to offer the country and that the responsibility lies on people like me to take the initiative and introduce programs that will develop.

“This is our first major event of the year and I promise you that it will be epic. At Van Calebs Empire, we believe in the marriage between sports and entertainment and that is what we will be delivering on the day. I will use this opportunity to appeal to corporate agencies to come on board and help grow the sport,” he said.

He announced further that there will be awesome cash and product prizes for the winners of the event.

