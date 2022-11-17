Pre-World Cup friendly: Three things Otto Addo expects from Ghana-Switzerland game

Ghana play Switzerland in Pre-World Cup friendly

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has outlined the things he is expecting from Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly against the Rossocrociati of Switzerland.

Ghana will face the Swiss team led by Granit Xhaka on Thursday, November 17, at the Al Nahyan Stadium at 10:00 AM Ghanaian time in the UAE before jetting off to Qatar.



Both the Rossocrociatis and the Black Stars will be using this game to test their readiness for the World Cup with their respective targets.



The Swiss are hoping to better their performance in the 2018 edition while the Black Stars are going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a target of being the first African team to make it to the semi-finals.



Ahead of the game, which can serve as a confidence booster for Ghanaians, coach Otto Addo has outlined the things he hopes to get from the game at his pre-match conference and it has been put together by GhanaWeb.



Switzerland friendly last chance to try new things – Otto Addo

Not satisfied with the performance of his team in the September friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua, Otto Addo is expected to try new things against the Swiss to see how the players will react to it.



“It’s very good to try some things and to see also in which positions some can play and also from the tactical point of view. We can also have some more insights into tactical things."



Switzerland test will impact selection for Portugal game



The Black Stars coach also added that the selection for Ghana's first Group H game in the World Cup will be greatly influenced by today's game as the players who will perform against Switzerland has a good chance of against Portugal.



"So, like the eleven is not 100% sure so everybody has the chance to show themselves again and to show us as technical staff that they’re capable of playing international games and this is a good test."

“Like I said, the guys look sharp. They’re ready. It’s a very good challenge for us to play Switzerland and this can also impact our decisions as to who’ll play against Portugal,” Otto Addo said.



Decision on first-choice goalkeeper



The Black Stars technical team have a big goalkeeping headache after both Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori (first and second choice respectively) were ruled out of the World Cup with injuries.



Otto Addo made it clear at the pre-match that he will make his goalkeeping choice between Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi, and Nurudeen Abdul Manaf after the Swiss game.



Thus he expects either Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi, and Nurudeen Abdul Manaf to prove to him why they deserve to start in the World Cup .

