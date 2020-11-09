Pre-season friendly: Rejuvenated Karela Utd beat Medeama SC

Karela beat Medeama 2-0

Karela United on Sunday afternoon defied the odds to beat Medeama Sporting Club 2-0 in a pre-season friendly match ahead of the opening weekend of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The Anyinase-based club struggled to compete with the top-flight clubs during the 2019/2020 football season.



Fortunately for the team, the campaign was ended abruptly as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic which ensured that they escaped relegation.



Ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season next weekend, Karela United has prepared very well and tested their strength against Medeama SC today.

In a game played at the Daboase Park, the less fancied side scored twice in the first half to ensure they cruised to a 2-0 win against the opponent.



With a win against one of the favourites to win the Ghana Premier League this season, Karela United is booming with confidence going into Matchday 1 against Great Olympics on November 15.