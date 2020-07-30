Sports News

Premier League: List of Ghanaian players who have won club’s Best Player and Best Goal Awards

Jordan Ayew, Michael Essien and Anthony Yeboah

Three Ghanaian players have had the opportunity to win both the best player and best goal awards in their respective clubs in the English Premier League.

Interestingly all the three Ghanaian players who were voted as the best players of their clubs also had their goals winning the goal of the season.



Anthony Yeboah was electrifying in his debut season for Leeds United in 1995. He was the first to set the tone by winning both the Player of the Season and the Goal of the Season at Leeds United in his second season in the Premier League for Michael Essien and Jordan Ayew to follow suit.



Anthony Yeboah



Yegoala as he was affectionately called gained a reputation for scoring spectacular goals which often featured in Goal of the Month or Goal of the Season competitions, often celebrated by wagging his index finger towards the crowd.



Yeboah joined the English club Leeds United from Eintracht Frankfurt for £3.4 million in January 1995.





In his second season at Elland Road he was voted Player of the Year.[7] Yeboah scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances, and is still revered as a cult hero for the Yorkshire club due to a series of memorable goals he scored.



His volley against Liverpool and his strike versus Wimbledon in the 1995–96 season were among his most notable goals, and he was a regular feature in Goal of the Month award in the Premier League.



Michael Essien







Michael Essien was a beast in midfield and also explosive when operating as a right full-back.



He was voted by Chelsea fans as Player of the season for his contributions in the 2006–07 season, becoming the first African to receive the honour.

His late dramatic equalising goal against Arsenal was also voted as Chelsea Goal of the Season for 2006–07.



The surprise fans favourite for the Player of the Year awards came at the end of an award ceremony held for players and officials of Chelsea for their performance in the English Premier League season where they came second after the eventual winners Manchester United.



Jordan Ayew







Jordan Ayew in 2018 was named Swansea City Players' Player of the Season, beating off competition from Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson.



The Ghanaian scooped three prizes on the night following his bright campaign for the Welsh side who are pushing to beat the drop

He also won the club's top scorer award with 11 goals while his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers was adjudged as the club's best goal of the season.



However, he missed out on the Supporters' Player of the Year accolade which went to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.



Jordan Ayew on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, clinched the Player of the Season award for the second time, but this term with Crysta l Palace and unlike the first one, he is also the Fans Player of the Season award.



Ayew was Crystal Palace most outstanding player of the season, scoring nine Premier League goals to emerge as the club’s top scorer.



In a poll which saw 6,000 supporters cast their votes, the former Aston Villa player received 37% of the total votes.



He beat off competition from teammates Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and Gary Cahill (16.7%) to scoop the accolade, which he called "a really, really big moment."

After a busy evening, Ayew collected a total of three awards: Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.



Jordan Ayew also won the Players' Player of the Season and the Goal of the Season.

