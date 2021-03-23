Premier League Management Committee meets today

The GPL is on break

The Premier League Management Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The meeting which comes off at 1 pm at the GFA Secretariat will focus on the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The management will review the first round of the league which ended successfully few weeks ago, put plans in place to ensure there is an improvement in the second round and also discuss other matters in the interest of the league.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League started with enthusiasm and keen competition as it continues to court attention and create excitement for football-loving fans.

The Committee will also engage broadcast partners of the Premier League, StarTimes Ghana.



The league is currently on break as the GFA announced that this will be necessary for the Association to channel its focus to the upcoming Africa Cup Nations qualifiers between South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe respectively.



Also, the Black Stars B, which is made up of home-based players will play against Uzbekistan on Friday, March 26, 2021.