Premier League Manager Hodgson Raves about Phenomenal Jordan Ayew

Former England national team manager now Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has described Ghana international Jordan Ayew to be 'phenomenon' in many ways. Ayew has been the most instrumental figure for the Eagles in the top-flight this season.

Hodgson's raves about Ayew, who joined Palace from Swansea City on a three-year deal last summer, following the forward’s season-long loan spell with the south London club in the 2018-19 season, is currently on the back of what is the Ghanaian's most productive season in England.



In 31 games this season for Crystal Palace, Jordan Ayew has nine Premier League goals and one assist to his name for the Eagles which is arguably his best return in England's top-flight league having previously plied his trade with Aston Villa and at Swansea City with his older brother, Andre.



With the Eagles’ next outing being at home against an in-form Frank Lampard's Chelsea side, they are 13/2 (7.50) favourites in the Premier League predictions to bounce back to winning ways. The Blues, however, are currently priced at 9/20 (1.45) while a full-time draw is 10/3 (4.33).



Ayew's new-found form marks a remarkable transformation for the 28-year-old who scored just one league goal for Palace in 20 outings while on loan from Swansea last season.



Roy Hodgson's Palace side was recently on a four-game winning run of which Ayew find the back of the net in three of them and put the south London outfit in the mix for European qualification before their back-to-back defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Burnley.

Raving about Ayew's new-found form, Hodgson said on the official club website:



"In many ways, he is a phenomenon.



"Since he came to us, which is now virtually two seasons ago, he’s been available for every game. Now that’s amazing. I know he’s always there, he always seems to be around but I didn’t know the actual statistic.



"One can’t speak highly enough of a player like that. The mere fact that he’s been there through the two seasons we’ve done quite well... his contribution has been enormous. This season, you could argue, it’s been greater than it was last season because he’s scored some goals."



Ayew, on the other hand, acknowledges the impact of the former Three Lions manager in transforming him whilst also commending the having faith to re-sign him after his poor return in the 2018-19 season, as the extra motivation behind his newfound form.

The Ghanaian forward is quoted by the Crystal Palace website as saying:



"People think he’s an old school manager, but my first season, I really, really enjoyed it and really, really learned a lot. That’s why I wanted to continue with the football club.



"He has made me improve in so many aspects and I’m really, really happy under him. I think the whole squad and football club is happy to have him at Crystal Palace. He’s just a fantastic manager, a great manager; a great, great manager. He has helped me so much and deserves all the praise.



"The first season wasn’t great but in the dressing room, in the building, the people were really, really good to me and so I really wanted to stay. My family were happy as well in London, so everything was good. On the football side, it was a bit difficult but I had confidence in myself that I could make it.



"Thanks to the football club, the manager, the Chairman, Dougie [Freedman], the staff, I think they all had faith in me and that’s why they signed me. That’s why things have changed. I’ve tried to do my best every time and when you work hard you get rewarded.

"I’ve changed a lot of things: my attitude, my desire to succeed, a bit of luck. When you work hard, you provoke the luck. I just wanted to do well this season; I came with big ambitions and things have changed but there’s still room for improvement."



Crystal Palace currently sit in 14th place with 42 points and look very safe as they are 15 points clear of the relegation zone with five rounds of fixtures left. Following their home encounter against Chelsea today, they travel to a struggling and relegation bound Aston Villa at the Villa Park, who are yet to record a single win since the resumption of the Premier League, on Sunday afternoon.



*Article provided for publishing by Ojo Olayiwola, a regular columnist on Football Weeks and gooner news!

