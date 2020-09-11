Sports News

Premier League: Records that could be broken by Ghanaian players this season

Six Ghanaian players will feature in this season's Premier League

The world’s most popular football league, the English Premier League is set for a grand start this weekend. The 2020-21 season comes with loads of expectations from fans across the globe.

The League has strong ties with African players; with the likes of Nwanko kanu, Didier Drogba, Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure dazzling for their respective sides in times past.



The story is no different with Ghanaian players. There have been several football talents from Ghana who have graced the various premier league pitches and match venues. Notable among this list are two-time winner Michael Essien, one-time winners Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp, Tony Yeboah and the now leading Ghanaian scorer in the English top-flight, Jordan Ayew.



Jordan Ayew set the record as the Ghanaian with the most goals in the English top flight last season by taking his overall tally to 25, one more than the previous record holder, Yeboah.



He has the chance to extend his record and also break even more records.



There are 6 Ghanaian players on the books of English players at the moment, namely;

Daniel Amartey- Leicester City



Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace



Jeffrey Schlupp- Crystal Palace



Christian Atsu- Newcastle United



Mohammed Salisu- Southampton

Baba Rahman- Chelsea



Before the season starts, enjoy a read on which records are at stake and who could break what as regards Ghanaian players in the PL.



RECORDS AT STAKE



As mentioned above, last season was a record breaking one for Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew. The forward had his most prolific season yet, netting 9 times for the Eagles; taking his overall tally to 25- one more than Tony Yeboah.



Yeboah’s record stood for 23 years and Jordan will set his sights on extending his current record to ensure he holds on to it for a much longer time than the previous one.

Jordan netted 9 times last season, there will certainly be the pressure to build on that and get more goals. No matter the number of goals he scores, he will be establishing a gap between him and the other top scorers.



Jordan’s senior brother Andre Ayew is the closest active Ghanaian player on the list with 21 goals but he plays in the English second-tier (Championship).



Jeffrey Schlupp on 10 goals is the only active player on the list playing in the PL and Jordan is rest assured he will hold on to his record for quite a long time.



Ghana’s record holder in terms of appearances in the PL is Michael Essien. The former Chelsea midfielder amassed 168 appearances in the league.



Next on the list is Jeffrey Schlupp with 146 appearances and Jordan Ayew who has made 137 appearances.

This means, both Schlupp and Jordan could equal and break Essien’s record. The former needs 23 matches to set a new record while the latter needs 32 matches to do that.



Jeffrey Schlupp is currently the player with the most assists in he English top flight with 11. He went one better than Michael Essien last season and has the opportunity to increase his numbers this campaign.



He is been trailed however by teammate Jordan Ayew who has 9 assists

