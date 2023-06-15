Premier League fans react as fixtures for 2023/2024 Premier League season are released

Premier League

The announcement of the new Premier League season fixtures has sparked lots of conversation among fans on social media.

The opening week of the 2023/24 Premier League season has some thrilling matches to expect.



Reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, will kick off their title defence with an away fixture against newly-promoted side Burnley on Friday, August 11.



This match will be big for Vincent Kompany, Burnley's manager, who will face his former club, Manchester City.



Following their disappointing end to last season, Arsenal will be eager to make amends. They have an opportunity for redemption as they face Nottingham Forest in an early kick-off on Saturday, August 12.



The opening week also features a highly anticipated clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, which is expected to be the standout fixture.

Mauricio Pochettino, in his first game as Chelsea's manager, faces a formidable challenge as his team takes on Liverpool.



The match is expected to test Chelsea's resurgence under their new coach.



Manchester United will conclude the opening week with a home game against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night, August 14.



Fans across the Premier League are buzzing with excitement following the announcement of the new season.



Below are some of the reactions

We're ready for this. Pochetino will fix it & change @ChelseaFC to be the greatest team again. We will rise. Let's do this ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rw6GtCzCUT — Pete ???????????????????????????????????? (@PeteCfcLdnCop) June 15, 2023

Chelsea losing their first game — Jeho???? (@jayhanssss) June 15, 2023

Nottingham Forest has consecutive away games in the first 6 games. Is that normal? — Art (@noir_khyl) June 15, 2023

Congratulations to Man United in advance. ???????? — Lawrence Kitema (@lawrencekitema) June 15, 2023

Pep Guardiola to win the League again ???? — Abiodun A. Adeleke????????‍???? (@iamAbiodunAA) June 15, 2023

Chelsea getting thrashed 5-0 in the first game. ???????? — Abhishek Mudgal (@AbhishekMudgal_) June 15, 2023

That first fixture ???? pic.twitter.com/yr5Y3mWAe2 — JD Football (@JDFootball) June 15, 2023

Me seeing we've got Forest at home: pic.twitter.com/BXne9MZ8Id — Jack (@ZazeIHD) June 15, 2023

JNA/KPE