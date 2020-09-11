Other Sports

Premier League fans to win cars in new Betway promo

Betway will gift cars and other items to winners of the promotion

The new English Premier League season gets underway this weekend and leading online sports betting company, Betway Ghana, is offering sports betting fans a chance to win one of two brand new VW Polo Sedans, iPhones, cash, airtime and Free Bets in their For the Fans promotion which will reward 30,000 players in 30 days.

In 2018, 23-year old university student, Ransford Adika Senanu, drove away in a brand new Kia Cerato in a similar promotion run by Betway.



The For the Fans promotion will run from the 12 September to 11 October 2020, and will reward 1,000 winners every day. Two grand prize winners – one from the Northern Sector and one from the Southern Sector – will each drive home in a brand new VW Polo Sedan.



To enter the draw to win one of the 30,000 prizes, customers simply need to bet GHS 4 or more on any sports. Each bet placed will earn an additional entry into the daily, weekly and grand prize draws. Winners of the weekly draw will win an iPhone XS Max.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Country Manager – Marketing, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah mentioned that the promotion was set up to reward 30,000 of its loyal fans in 30 days. He further highlighted that players will increase their chances of winning one of the VW Polos by placing more bets on football during this period.



“To participate in the promotion and to win the grand prize, entrants need to only register an account and bet on any football games. All Betway players who meet the requirements will be entered into the daily, weekly and the grand prize lucky draws. Each additional bet on football made during the promotional period will earn the player an extra entry into each of the lucky draws,” he said. The draws for the winners of the two brand new VW Polos will be held on 13 October 2020 in Kumasi and on 20 October 2020 in Accra.

