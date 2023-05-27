Premier League honours Andre Ayew for reaching century of appearances

The Premier League gave Andre Ayew a plaque to show for his milestone

Ghana Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been recognized by the Premier League for achieving a significant milestone of 100 appearances in the English top tier football competition.

The 34-year-old footballer extended his record to 101 games in the Premier League by featuring for Forest against Brentford toward the end of April. He reached this feat having represented three different clubs: Swansea City, West Ham United, and currently Nottingham Forest.



During his tenure in the English Premier League, Ayew has exhibited remarkable performance, netting a total of 21 goals and delivering 9 assists. His contributions have proven pivotal to his teams' successes over the years.

Ayew initially joined Swansea City in 2015 and subsequently made a transfer to West Ham. Following a stint with Al Sadd in Qatar, he made a triumphant return to the Premier League in January 2023, signing a short-term contract with Nottingham Forest.



The Premier League gave Andre Ayew a plaque to show for his milestone.