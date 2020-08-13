Premier League move a dream come true - Mohammed Salisu

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has described his move to Southampton as a dream come true as he has always had ambitions to play in the Premier League.
The 21-year-old completed his transfer from Real Valladolid on Wednesday after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.
Salisu in an interview with the official Saints website, said “For me, it has been a dream since I was a child to play in the Premier League and I am very, very happy to be here,” he said. “We all know it is a very tough league, but I am ready for everything to put all I can into helping the team.
“It is a very good feeling to be a Southampton player. I am very happy to be part of the club and I am looking forward to starting here.
“It’s a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player and I’m very happy to join. Southampton has a fantastic history in developing young players and I hope I do my best to add to that group.”
