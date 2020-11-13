Premier league clubs to observe a minute's silence in honour of Rawlings

The Ghana Premier League starts this weekend

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has directed all Premier League Clubs to observe a minute silence before kick-off at all match venues this weekend as a mark of respect for former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The former President, Ghana's first President of the 4th Republic died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, 12 November 2020 after a short illness.



The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to start on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with a match between former champions Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak being the top liner for the weekend.

The other Saturday game is between Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.



