Preparations for World Cup was good - George Boateng

George Boateng, assistant coach of the Black Stars has said that the team had a good preparation in the build-up to the 202 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana engaged Brazil and Nicaragua before wrapping up their preparations against Switzerland in a friendly in Abu Dhabi.



Boateng believes this gave the team the needed confidence ahead of the start of the tournament.



“When we look back we can say we had good preparation and organisation, we planned well. As coaches, staff and as a team, when we look back there is no way we could say that we missed out on something,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram page analysing the team at the Mundial.

“All the players hadn’t played in a World Cup game before so the preparation against Switzerland was very good. Also, the victory and the way we played against Switzerland gave the team a morale boost in terms of confidence.”



Despite the preparations, Ghana exited the group phase with just three points.



The Black Stars opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal before securing a hard-fought win against South Korea but failed to win their final game against Uruguay to finish at the bottom in Group H.