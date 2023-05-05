Presence of Black Stars coaches at league centres influences players positively - Didi Dramani

Black Stars Assistant Coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani

Black Stars Assistant Coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani, believes that the presence of national team coaches at match centres positively impacts players.

Dramani, alongside senior national team Head Coach Chris Hughton, has been spotted at various Premier League and lower-tier matches throughout the current season.



In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Dramani emphasized the critical importance of according to the local leagues the attention they deserve.



"I think the most important aspect of football is that, once we are still holders in the industry, we need to give it that attention and the respect it deserves," he said.



Dramani also mentioned that he tries to observe as many football matches as possible, including lower-tier leagues.



"I try as much as possible to observe as many football matches as I can, not only the Betpawa Premier League but also to watch the division one and other divisions as well. I try to go to the grassroots level and see more football," he told Citi Sports.

According to Dramani, the presence of national team coaches at match centres could serve as a huge inspiration to players and others involved in the industry.



"I think our presence will influence positively and also serve as a huge inspiration to the many players and others to be part of this industry," he said.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) explained that the recent attendance of Hughton and his assistants at match centres in the Ghana Premier League and other competitions was part of the technical team’s responsibilities.



The GFA's decision to prioritize the local leagues has been welcomed by fans and stakeholders alike and is expected to help develop the game in the country.



