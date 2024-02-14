President Akufo-Addo charges Sports Minister, LOC to organise best Africa Games ever

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged the Minister of Youth and Sports, along with the Ministry and Local Organizing Committee (LOC), to orchestrate nothing short of the finest Africa Games in history.

The President delivered this charge during his address at the inauguration of the Borteman Sports Complex, marking the countdown to the commencement of the 13th Africa Games.



Scheduled to span from March 8 to March 23, the Africa Games will unfold with the Borteman Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium serving as focal points for the competition.



President Akufo-Addo officially opened the versatile facility in the presence of Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia.

“I admonish the Minister and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, staff of the Ministry and the LOC to go all out and organize the best African Games in history.



“To this end, I pledge the full commitment of government to ensure that all visitors to the country are secure…and experience the greatest of Africa Games.”



This year’s edition of the Africa Games holds additional significance as it will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics across eight sports disciplines.