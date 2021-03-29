President Akufo-Addo gifted customized Real Madrid jersey on 77th birthday

President Nana Akufo-Addo receiving the jersey

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been gifted a customized Real Madrid jersey on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The respected President of the West African country is being celebrated in his country today as well as leaders around the world.



Currently in Spain to attend the “Focus Africa 2023” Conference being held in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has handed him a beautiful gift.



In a picture available at footballghana.com, President Nana Addo is seen receiving a customized Real Madrid jersey that has the autographs of several players of the Los Blancos.



The Ghana President arrived in the Spanish capital on Sunday together with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

About the Focus Africa 2023 Conference:



Focus Africa 2023, an in-person Conference, defines Spanish foreign action in Africa until 2023 and forms part of the Spanish Foreign Action Strategy 2021-2024.



It includes the specific actions the Spanish Government intends to take with key stakeholders in Africa, including Ghana, and it is aligned with the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.