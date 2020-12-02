President Akufo Addo has failed the football fraternity - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government of failing to aid in the development of sports.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi speaking to Asempa FM in an interview questioned why the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] has failed to ensure that the Ghana Premier League and Division One League come to an end successfully.



"There is no President in history has hampered the progress of football and sports development that President Akufo Addo and his government."



"They will go down in history as the worse government. The Ghana Premier League has not successfully come to an end under this government due to their incompetence. Even during the military era, football was played."



"He has no interest in the game and he has disappointed everybody."

He also shared that the President's failure to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi following the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an indictment and indicates that Akufo-Addo has no interest in the development of football.



"Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on tape using the name of the President to solicit for funds from investors and that video has ruined our game."



"The utterances of Kwesi Nyantakyi was was damning but President Akufo Addo has decided to sit unconcern and that shows that he has no interest in the matter because Kwesi Nyantakyi is his friend."



"This government has done nothing for football and I will urge all voters to vote for John Mahama for the development of football and our sports," he added.