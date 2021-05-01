President Akufo Addo lauds CK Akonnor, calls for support for Black Stars coach

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has heaped praise on Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor, calling for support for the gaffer ahead of the Nations Cup in 2022 and the World Cup qualifiers.

The President who has tasked the Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations next year as well as reach the semifinals of the World Cup in 2022 has fully pledged his support to the coach.



Charles Akonnor ended a good AFCON qualifying campaign last month after topping Group C of the qualifiers.



"We have our former captain CK Akonnor of the Black Stars who is now coach of the team here, he’s been to the highest level of the game, we believe in him and we must all support him to succeed," said the President.

The former Black Stars coach is set to begin preparations for the Nations Cup next year, but a schedule released by the GFA indicates that the coach will have European camping with the team in June.



The team will then start the World Cup qualifiers in October before a pre-AFCON training in December.



