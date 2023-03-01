President Akufo-Addo petitioned to honor Christian Atsu with monument

Christian Atsu died at age 31

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif have been urged to honor the memory of Christian Atsu with a monument.

The Ada Traditional Council has appealed to the president to honor their departed son with a monument that befits his standing in society.



The call was made by the Mankralo Ada Traditional Area, Nene Agudey III when the family visited the Jubilee House to officially inform the president of the death of the player.



He intimated that Christian Atsu has become an example in society with his philanthropic works and it will be great to honor him with a monument.



“If your Excellency and the Ministry will lead in the process to ensure that there is a monumental thing done in his honour, to exemplify to all that it is good to be kind to other people in this life, we would like you to do something in the honour of Christian Atsu so that it will serve as an example to all and sundry in this country.”



President Akufo-Addo confirmed during the meeting that the state will support the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



“Our responsibility is to give you enough support that you need. It can never erase the loss of this brilliant man. I want the Chief of Staff…to make sure that we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date the family and GFA will select. Everything will be done from the point of view of the government to make sure he gets a dignified exit. That is my duty and responsibility as a president to make sure that happens,” President Akufo-Addo added.

“I don’t know what your plans are, but I think that the sooner we get this unfortunate episode behind us the better for all of us… With that said, the decision as to when the funeral will take place is still up to the family as our customs demand.”



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday, February 18 after confirmation came that a body retrieved at a rescue site in Hatay, Turkey was that of Christian Atsu.



The rescue team had been frantically looking for Christian Atsu after he went missing following an earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6. His body was subsequently flown to Ghana where a short ceremony was performed to welcome him into the country.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the leading government official at the ceremony said the government was going to collaborate with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



His family house in Accra has been the busiest with ex-teammates, celebrities, and political figures thronging the place to pay their respects.'



His family has settled on March 4 as the day for the one-week observation.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below















