President Akufo-Addo promises football’s imminent return

President Nana Akufo-Addo with Kurt Okraku

Ghana President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the football fraternity that the sport will soon be allowed to take place.

Football in the country has been suspended since March due to the CoronaVirus pandemic.



The situation has worsened the plight of football clubs, players and other stakeholders.



Engagements have been had between government and the relevant football role players about a return to play.



Club administrators have in recent past poured out their frustrations at the decision of the government to continue to halt football despite easing COVID-19 imposed restrictions.



Speaking to Takoradi based Skyy FM, President Nana Addo; a self-confessed football lover also stated he had been affected by the lack of football in the country.

He has pleaded for calm as government continues to consult to find the best way forward for football’s imminent return.



The President has also given the assurance that football shall return soon.



“Everybody knows I love football and the suspension has also affected me but it will be back very soon,” President Akufo-Addo told Skyy Power FM.



“I don’t want to do anything that will hurt Ghanaians. I believe in one step at a time so gradually football will be back,” he noted.



The Ghana FA has identified the first week in October as the tentative start date for the local football season.

