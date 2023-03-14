President Akufo-Addo to attend Christian Atsu's funeral

Atsu will be buried on Friday

The President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to be in attendance at the funeral of the late Black Stars forward, Christian Atsu, which will be held on March 27 at State House.

The President had previously hosted the family of the late player at Jubilee House and assured them of the state's support to ensure a dignified burial for Atsu.



Speaking at the meeting, President Akufo-Addo conveyed his condolences to the family and the sporting fraternity of Ghana, saying, "Our responsibility is to give you as much support as we can. We can never erase the loss of this very brilliant man." He also urged the family to schedule the funeral in a way that would allow him to attend personally and pay his last respects to the late player.

The President further expressed his appreciation for Atsu's contribution to the development of sports in Ghana, stating, "The Ghanaian people must express their appreciation for the work that he did for our nation and the contribution he made to the development of the game and sports in general."



Sources close to the family of Christian Atsu have indicated that the March 17 date for the funeral was settled on with the President's attendance in mind. This weekend, President Akufo-Addo and other top officials will be present at the funeral of the late Black Stars player, as promised.