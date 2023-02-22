0
President George Weah donates $10,000 to Atsu's family

George Weah 2.png Liberia President, George Weah

Wed, 22 Feb 2023

Liberia President, George Oppong Weah has donated $10,000 to the family of the late former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger, Christian Atsu.

The donation was made on behalf of George Weah, the only African footballer to have won the Ballon D'or award by former Black Stars player, Kwame Ayew.

Kwame Ayew visited the family house of Christian Atsu to make the donation on behalf of George Weah in the company of some members of the Liberian Community in Ghana on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.

The 31-year-old got trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week before he was found dead.

The family is yet to announce plans for the burial and funeral of the winger who was crowned best player at the 2015 AFCON.

