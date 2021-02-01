President calls on NSA, GFA to comply with coronavirus safety protocols

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure that the 25 percent capacity rule at the various stadia is enforced.

This Covid-19 safety protocol measure is to curb the spread of the novel virus.



Addressing the Nation on Sunday, January 31, on measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus in his update number 23, he said: “the NSA and GFA should ensure strict compliance with the 25% capacity rule in our stadia with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks”.

It would be recalled that, On Sunday, September 20, 2020, in his Update No. 17 on measures taken by Government to combat the spread of Coronavirus, the President announced the easing of restrictions on football, which allowed fans to the stadium.



He reiterated that the two institutions should continue adhering to the safety protocols.