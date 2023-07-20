0
Menu
Sports

President of World Kickboxing and Karate Do Union calls on DG of  NSA

Whatspp Image 2023 07 19 At 10.jpeg Peter Twumasi with Klaus Nonnemacher and others

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, President of the World Kickboxing and Karate Do Union (WKU) on Tuesday paid a working visit to the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi at his office at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They discussed a number of issues including how to collaborate with the combat and martial art sports to offer periodic refresher courses for athletes, coaches and referees.

They also talked about supply of equipment and exchange programs as well as creating opportunities for Ghanaian champions to feature at the world championships.

Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, a German who is in Ghana to stage the African Open Tournament which took place at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema was impressed by the participation and standard of competition.

The African Open Tournament which is the first held in Accra, Ghana will be an annual affair and the National Sports Authority has promised to support it.

Five sports disciplines including Taekwondo, Karate-Do, Judo, Kickboxing, and MMA competed at the event where outstanding athletes were rewarded with medals, trophies and equipment.

Professor Twumasi congratulated Steavano Kojo Tuekpe, President of WKU Ghana for coming up with the idea to support Ghanaian athletes.

He urged other top sportsmen and women to remember their roots and give back to where they come from.

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin