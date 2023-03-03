0
President's Cup 2023: GHALCA officials hold meeting with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHALCA Executive Members have held fruitful discussions with the country's Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif to fine-tune preparations for the President's Cup 2023.

Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo led a powerful delegation from his outfit to hold the meeting with the sector minister in Accra.

The GHALCA chairman briefed the Minister of his outfit's preparedness to work closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to deliver a top event on Sunday March 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo will be the Special Guest of Honour as the country marks 66th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Champions Hearts of Oak will battle their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in an epic match on Sunday.

A penalty shootout will determine the winner of the match if it ends in a draw.

The two clubs will receive cash and medals as well as a trophy for the winner.

Fixture congestion has forced GHALCA to alter its plans and agreed with other stakeholders to use the crunch Premier League tie to celebrate the Ghanaian leader.

Officials of Hearts and Kotoko have agreed to the new plan and will usher in the new paradigm.

