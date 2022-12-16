Pressure on Bristol City to sell Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo

English Championship side, Bristol City could bow to pressure in January to sell Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo.

The forward is wanted by several clubs in Europe following his outstanding displays in England in the last two seasons.



Last season, the striker scored eight goals and provided 12 assists after making 32 appearances for the team in the league.



This season, although he has suffered several injury setbacks, Antoine Semenyo has still managed to maintain his status as a key forward for Bristol City.



Before the 2022/23 English Championship went on break, the young attacker had scored three goals and provided two assists as well.



Having become a regular in the Black Stars team in the last few months, a number of clubs are now after the signature of the striker.

According to sources, the likes of English Premier League duo Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth are hoping to sign Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window.



In addition, Fenerbahce from the Turkish Super Lig and Scottish giants Ranger are also interested in the striker.



With all these clubs after Antoine Semenyo, there is the high possibility that Bristol City will give in to the pressure to transfer the player.



This is largely because the contract of the forward will expire next summer. It will only make sense for the club to agree to a transfer to make some cash off the attacker or wait until next summer and lose him on a free transfer.



The other option is that the club must convince Antoine Semenyo to sign a contract extension.