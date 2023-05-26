Pressure on King Faisal to win two remaining GPL matches of the season to avoid relegation

King Faisal

King Faisal on Friday afternoon suffered a 2-1 defeat to Medeama Sporting Club in the Ghana Premier League.

In the game today, the home team had a slow start, allowing King Faisal to open the scoring in the 10th minute through Samuel Kusi.



Despite the setback, Medeama SC showed a lot of character and equalised through a strike from Nurudeen Abdulai in the 19th minute to restore parity to the game.



In the second half, Joshua Agyemang sealed the victory for Medeama SC when he converted with an effort from the back post.

The defeat has made things worse for the side battling relegation in the latter part of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



The team from Kumasi is 17th on the Ghana Premier League table with 36 points from 32 games.



While the team is four points shy of the safe zone, there is now pressure on King Faisal to pick all six points from the final two matches of the league season.