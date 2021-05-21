Preview: Eleven Wonders to face Hearts of Oak in matchday 26

Eleven Wonders players

Techiman-based side Eleven Wonders aim to get back to winning ways as they face a stern test in the form of Hearts of Oak on Friday afternoon.

The Sure Wonders lost 2-0 to Karela United in their previous league outing and a good result against the Phobians will surely be a huge morale booster for the team. Eleven Wonders have won just one of their last five league games, a poor record ahead of the fixture.



Hearts in comparison have been in fine form in the last few matches, winning three of their last five whilst recording just one defeat which came at the hands of Dreams FC.

On a head-to-head basis, Hearts of Oak have been the superior side recently, avoiding a loss against their upcoming opponents in their last four battles (W1 D3).



Currently, the Phobians are just two points behind table-toppers Kotoko whilst Eleven Wonders are 15th.