Preview of Real Tamale United vs Hearts of Oak match

Real Tamale United players

The match between Real Tamale United and Hearts of Oak promises to be an exciting one, as both teams are eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks.

The game will be played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Sunday evening, with both sides hoping to secure a crucial three points.



Real Tamale United will be looking to make amends for their disappointing 6-2 loss to Bechem United. The home side will be eager to put in a much-improved performance in front of their own fans and climb the league table. Currently sitting in eighth place, a win for Real Tamale United could see them move up to fifth.



Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, will be hoping to take advantage of their opponents' recent defeat and secure a valuable away win. The visitors come into the game having drawn at home in their last match against 10-man Legon Cities and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

A win for Hearts of Oak could see them move level on points with league leaders Aduana Stars, so they will be determined to come away with the three points.



Both teams possess talented players and have shown the ability to score goals, so fans can expect an entertaining and action-packed match. With so much on the line, neither side will be willing to settle for anything less than a win, making for a tense and nail-biting encounter. The outcome of this match could have a significant impact on both teams' chances of success this season, so be sure not to miss it.



It could be a goal fest, as it was the last time these two teams met in the league. RTU defeated Hearts of Oak 4-1 at Accra Sports Stadium.