Prince Adu Kwabena is being chased by 48 agents – Bechem United C.E.O reveals

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Chief Executive Officer for Bechem United Nana Kwesi Darlington has disclosed that several agents are on his neck demanding the service of his star man Prince Adu Kwabena.
Adu Kwabena became the revelation in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which has been cancelled after scoring eleven goals in 12 games for the Hunters.
According to Darlington, about forty-three agents are chasing for the availability of the 16-year old attacker following his exploits in the league.
“Currently, there are 43 agents who are chasing for the availability of our striker, Prince Adu Kwabena,” he told Nhyira FM
“Again, eight of our first eleven players will be sold out after this COVID-19 pandemic. We will replace them with our junior team players.”
The CEO also confirmed Yaw Annor’s move to Ashantigold.
“It is true Ashantigold has secured the service of Yaw Annor. The deal will be completed at 12 o’clock today. The price tag of the player is in Dollars ($).” He added
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghana player transfer window to open in August
- King Faisal Babes ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC
- ‘Our players are not up to standard’ – King Faisal CEO declares
- Where is the over Ghc100,000 donation for victims? - Jerome Otchere asks Kotoko
- Mohammed Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian teenager after Ajax move
- Read all related articles