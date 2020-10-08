Prince Adu Kwabena listed among the best 60 young talents in World football

Bechem United striker, Prince Adu Kwabena

Bechem United striker, Prince Kwabena Adu has been listed among the Guardian's Next Generation 2020; 60 of the best young talents in World football

Adu was exceptional in the Ghana Premier League last season having caught the public eyes with his brilliant displays in the championship.



The 17-year-old scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists in 15 games in all competitions for Bechem in the 2019/2020 season.



Adu scored against top sides like Ashanti Gold SC, Accra Hearts of Oak, Berekum Chelsea and twice against King Faisal in the Ghana top-flight.

He also scored the match winner when Bechem beat Aduana Stars 2-1 in the FA Cup.



Adu is currently part of the Ghana U-20 national team following his outstanding performances last campaign.