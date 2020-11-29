Prince Agyemang bags debut goal as Cape Town City share spoils with Amazulu

Ghanaian forward, Prince Opoku Agyemang

Ghanaian forward Prince Opoku Agyemang has netted his debut goal for Cape Town City as they shared the spoils with Amazulu in the South African top-flight on Saturday.

Opoku swapped Medeama SC for Cape Town-based outfit during the offseason.



The young forward had to wait for his fifth game for the club before finding the back of the net.



Lehlohonolo Majoro fired the Durban-based side into the lead after just four minutes via the penalty spot but it was Opoku Agyemang who mustered his first goal and most importantly his side’s equalizer five minutes before half time.

Agyemang was hurled off after 81 minutes as the coach offered the former New Edubiase sharp-shooter a deserved rest.



Both Amazulu and Cape Town City fired blank in the dying embers of the game as they settled for a draw.



The results leave Agyemang’s Cape Town City with five points after five games in the ongoing South African topflight.