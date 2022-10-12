Prince Ampem on target for Rijeka in win against Gorica

Teammates of Prince Ampem celebrate with him after scoring

Ghanaian international, Prince Ampem was in action for his HNK Rijeka side over the weekend when the team locked horns with HNK Gorica.

The talented youngster was deployed in the attack of his team when the side played as a guest to the matchday 12 opponent of the Croatian HNL.



In a close contest throughout the first half, neither side could get on the score sheet as the half ended in a goalless stalemate.



Just 10 minutes into the second half, a fine chance was presented to Prince Ampem.

Positioning himself well in the box of Gorica, Prince Ampem scored with a fine effort to shoot HNK Rijeka into the lead.



Later in the 68th minute, Halilović also equalized for Rijeka to seal a 2-0 victory for the visitors against Gorica.



The win means Rijaka can stay one place above the relegation zone. The team must continue fighting in upcoming matches to move further away to safety.