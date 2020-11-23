Prince Ampem scores consolation goal for Croatian side Sibenik in home defeat

Midfielder Prince Ampem

Ghanaian youth midfielder Prince Ampem scored the consolation for Sibenik in their 3-1 defeat to HNK Gorica in the Croatian top-flight on Friday, 20 November 2020.

The 23-year-old collected a pass inside the box and he sublimely slotted in past the opposing goalkeeper.



But Gorica staged a strong comeback to level the scoring Marijan ?abraja in the 62nd minute.

Seven minutes away from time, Joey Suk gave Gorica the lead and in added on time kristijan Lovric extended their lead.



Ampem has scored three goals in 12 league appearances.