Prince Ampem scores go-ahead goal but Sibenick throw away lead to draw in Croatia

Ghana international Prince Ampem

Winger Prince Ampem opened the scoring for Sibenick in their 2-2 draw at NK Slaven on Friday in the Croatian top-flight.

Ampem, formerly of WAFA, was on target in the 21st minute to make four goals in 20 league appearances.



Sibenick made it 2-0 through Deni Juric after 39 minutes.

Before the break, the visitors conceded two goals in two minutes to allow their winning position to slip.



Toerles Knoell first scored in the 42nd minute and Miroslav Ilicic snatched the equalizer.